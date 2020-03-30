Mason Disick

The eldest of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick‘s kids briefly *had* Instagram before it was deleted by his parents. The 10-year-old spilled tea about aunt Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott‘s relationship, prompting the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars to take action.

Penelope and Reign‘s big brother got a “huge wakeup call” when it comes to “oversharing” on social media, a source told In Touch exclusively. Mason also likely got a “refresher course” about the Kardashian “family business.” Oops!