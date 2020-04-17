Jennifer Garner Has Changed So Much Over the Years! See Photos of the Actress’ Evolution

When it comes to actresses who have stood the test of time, Jennifer Garner most definitely comes to mind. The Hollywood powerhouse, who has been in the industry since the early ‘90s, snagged her first-ever role in a TV movie called Zoya at the age of 22.

It wasn’t until 2000, however, that the Texas native became a household name. That year, she played Wanda in Dude, Where’s My Car? alongside Ashton Kutcher, Seann William Scott and Marla Sokoloff. Of course, it’s not Jen’s most notable role to date, but it definitely lit the match for her burgeoning career. She also started her five-year stint on Alias in 2000.

Aside from the Golden Globe winner’s work, her personal life, including her relationships, has become of great interest to her large fanbase. In June 2005, Jen married fellow actor Ben Affleck. As with most A-list sweethearts, the pair met on the set of a movie.

Sadly, Jen and Ben ended their marriage in October 2018. That said, the 13 Going on 30 alum and Good Will Hunting writer successfully coparent to their three children — Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8.

“While Ben and Jen both have busy schedules, they always put Violet, Seraphina and Samuel first,” a source exclusively told In Touch. “They’ve chosen not to employ a team of nannies and work together to ensure their children have the most hands-on, stable, loving upbringing possible.”

As for her love life, Jen has moved on with businessman John Miller, while Ben is dating Cuban actress Ana de Armas. An additional source revealed to In Touch that Jen and John are “doing great” in their relationship. “He’s got a separate life from Jen’s Hollywood world, so it works for them.”

Even if Jen’s beau prefers the ~real~ world, she continues to dazzle fans and audiences all over the world. In fact, according to IMDb, Jen is currently working on two new projects: My Glory Was I Had Such Friends and Fantasy Camp.

We look forward to watching when they hit theaters! In the meantime, we’ll be reliving Jen’s complete transformation over the years. Scroll through the gallery below to see photos!