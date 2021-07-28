Unbothered! Alex Rodriguez and bikini-clad presenter Melanie Collins took their jet skis past Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck‘s yacht in St. Tropez.

The former Major League Baseball star, 46, and Golf Channel host, 35, who sat right behind him, were all smiles on Tuesday, July 27, as they raced around the gorgeous blue water near Bennifer‘s $130 million vessel. The two were joined by NFL star Eric Decker and his wife, Jesse James Decker, to celebrate A-Rod’s birthday.

Despite speculation, however, it appears Alex and Melanie are just pals. “Alex has been hanging with friends and family on the trip, including Eric and Jessie James Decker. Melanie is good friends with them,” a source told Page Six. “They’re all friends and she’ll be at his party.”

Meanwhile, Jennifer’s relationship with Ben is heating up. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the Deep Water actor grabbed J. Lo’s booty while aboard their pricey yacht. The “On the Floor” singer also went Instagram official with her beau on Saturday, July 24, while celebrating her birthday.

“5 2 … what it do … ” she captioned several shots of herself in a bikini and a pic making out with Ben.

A source exclusively told In Touch that “Ben and Jen couldn’t keep their hands off each other” while celebrating the brunette babe’s special day. “They’re so adorable together! It wasn’t just the two of them. They were sitting at a big table with friends. Everyone appeared to be having a fun night!” They also noted the sober actor wasn’t “drinking.”

After Jen and Alex announced their split in April, Bennifer sparked rumors they rekindled their romance, 17 years after calling off their engagement. The lovebirds met on the set of their 2002 movie Gigli and split in 2004 before making it down the aisle.

“You know, there’s always a story of the month, and me dating Jennifer Lopez happened to be that tabloid story at the time when that business grew exponentially … ” Ben said about their highly publicized relationship.

As for the Hustlers actress, she admitted there was “a lot of pressure” on them but that “there was a genuine love there.”

Time will tell what the future holds, but Bennifer looks bright. (Sorry, A-Rod!)