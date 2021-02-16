Love Is Alive and Well and the Celebrities Who Got Married in 2021 Prove It!

Congratulations are in order! Weddings in 2021 may look a little different than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped celebrity couples from proving their love to one another by getting married.

Several beloved Hollywood couples tied the knot last year in 2020. Raven-Symone and Miranda Maday surprised fans with a small ceremony in June. Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder and her man Beau Clark walked down the aisle in September 2020, but plan to still move forward with their “Italian dream wedding” in October 2021. Avengers actress Scarlett Johansson and Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update segment host Colin Jost made their romance official, and John Cena stunned his supporters by marrying Shay Shariatzadeh.

The love has only continued in 2021 as more celebs say “I do.” While it’s unclear when exactly Wonder Woman 1984 star Kristen Wiig got married to Avi Rothman, she did confirm their status as spouses in February 2021 after they got engaged in 2019 and welcomed twins together in 2020.

“Besides the fact that we are where we are — it’s hard to not feel so much of the s–t and struggle that’s going on — in my home, I’m very lucky about having these two babies and my husband,” she said, talking about dealing with life as a mom and wife while chatting with Howard Stern. “They make it all better, and it’s changed my life.” Splitsville! Here Are All the Celebrity Couples Who Broke Up in 2021 She’s not the only one who found happiness with a partner this year. Former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Kathy Wakile‘s daughter, Victoria Wakile, became a wife when she married Teddy Kosmidis on February 13. The couple held their ceremony at the Pleasantdale Chateau in West Orange, New Jersey, and while the photos she shared looked magical, the reality was very safety-conscious. “Given the times we are living in, it’s important to know things are in place for health and safety which are #1 priority with protocols, which were created with CDC guidelines and NJ local and state ordinances,” she told E! News. “Temperature checks, hand sanitizer is provided to each guest and offer sanitizing stations in several areas of the venue.” Scroll through the gallery below to see all of the celebrities who got married in 2021 so far!