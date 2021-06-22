Here Comes the Sun! Photos of Your Favorite Stars Rocking Swimsuits This Season

Can you believe swimsuit season is already here? If you need a reminder, some of your favorite celebrities, including Kylie Jenner and Lady Gaga, are busting out their bikinis and soaking up the sun!

In fact, the “Bad Romance” artist looked incredibly toned while sharing a set of ~spicy~ bikini photos via Instagram on May 28. Gaga channeled her inner Baywatch babe in a blue-toned, tie-dye two-piece. If you look closely, the pop star also had an empty wine glass at her feet! Clearly, Gaga will be living her best life this summer.

As for Kylie, the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wowed fans in an ornate bikini. “Do not disturb,” she captioned an Instagram post on May 28. In the photo, Kylie rocked an Alameda Turquesa crochet bikini and Oséree Swimwear bucket hat. Although her “outfit” didn’t consist of very much, the total price tag was well over $500.00.

Of course, that hardly puts a dent in Kylie’s wallet. “She spends at least $300,000 on fashion every week,” a source previously told Life & Style. “She has rooms full of things she’s only worn once.” Beyond making sure her closet — OK, closets — are full of the latest designer goods, Kylie spends quite a bit of money on real estate and travel.

“She wants to continue to expand her portfolio — within California and in other states and countries,” the insider added. “She’s even considering buying a private island and turning it into a retreat so she can relax without being disturbed.”

Thankfully, Kylie owns a state-of-the-art private jet for all of her globetrotting needs. According to Page Six, the mother of one, who shares daughter Stormi Webster with boyfriend Travis Scott, purchased the aircraft in late 2019 for an estimated “$50 million to $70 million.”

Additionally, the publication reported that the “Kylie Air”-themed plane costs upwards of $5 million to run … annually! Needless to say, we expect Kylie’s summer will be one for the ages — but she’s certainly not the only A-lister who will be having fun.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of celebrities rocking swimsuits this season.