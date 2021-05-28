Squashing the hearsay. Alex Rodriguez never reached out to Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy after his split from ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez, the former MLB star’s rep says.

“I’m not sure who’s looking to benefit from these types of rumors and false stories. They are factually incorrect. Alex is busy concentrating on his businesses and his family,” Rodriguez’s rep told Us Weekly on Friday, May 28.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

LeCroy issued a statement of her own to Page Six, noting she wishes Rodriguez, 45, “well and [is] happy to put this in my past.”

There’s been a lot of chit-chat about the duo since January, when she first spoke out about direct messaging a mystery “ex-MLB player” during the season 7 reunion of Southern Charm. After hearing more details about the DMs, viewers began speculating she was talking about A-Rod, who had yet to announce his split from J. Lo, 51, on April 15.

LeCroy later spoke to Page Six in February and said she and Rodriguez have only “spoken on the phone” and was adamant that he “never physically cheated on his fiancée” with her. Meanwhile, an insider close to A-Rod told Us Weekly that he “doesn’t know her and has never met her.”

A-Rod and J. Lo confirmed they parted ways in April, putting an official end to their four-year relationship. The “Waiting for Tonight” superstar and former New York Yankees player said they were “better as friends” and going to continue collaborating on business projects going forward.

Shutterstock; Courtesy Madison LeCroy/Instagram; Shutterstock

Since their breakup, J. Lo has reunited with her former flame Ben Affleck, 48, whom she was previously engaged to in 2002. The pair split in 2004, but have since gotten “fully back together,” an insider told In Touch exclusively. Bennifer have been spending time together in Florida since Saturday, May 21, where they are staying in a drop-dead gorgeous vacation home located on the shores of Miami. Prior to their sunny getaway, the duo visited a luxury ski resort in Montana for a week-long trip.

Despite the major life shakeup in recent weeks, Rodriguez appears to be looking on the bright side as he moves forward. “The sun is setting on a perfect golf day, and I’m feeling very appreciative for all of the wonderful things in life,” he wrote via Instagram on Thursday, May 27. “Tell me something good that happened to you today.”