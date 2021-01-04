Spoiler alert! 90 Day Fiancé stars Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya seem to have one of the most dramatic story lines on season 8 so far, as the couple faced several obstacles during the 90-day countdown to their wedding. But do Jovi and Yara end up getting married? Keep scrolling below to find out if they made it down the aisle!

In Touch can confirm that Jovi, 29, and Yara, 25, are married! The couple tied the knot in a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas in February 2020, according to online records. Deciding on where they would have their nuptials was one of the topics that cause a fight between the couple earlier in the season, as Jovi wanted to get married in his hometown of Larose, Louisiana surrounded by his family but Yara said she didn’t want to tie the knot in the “trailer park.” It seems Yara got her way with a Sin City ceremony.

Fans watched as the couple butted head over nearly everything from their apartment decor to having a family in the future. It appears they may have been able to fix the problems in their relationship before they said, “I do.”

Jovi and Yara made their 90 Day Fiancé debut on season 8, where they shared their love story. The couple met via a travel app while Jovi was abroad in Yara’s native Kyiv, Ukraine. They started communicating online and met for the first time in person in Budapest. Although Jovi admitted their meeting was “really awkward,” they got intimate on their first night together and have been together ever since.

The couple continued to date and met up in various countries as they traveled together on Jovi’s weeks off from his work in underwater robotics. After six months together, Yara learned she was pregnant and Jovi proposed. He started the K-1 visa process to bring her to the United States so they could get married and start their life together as a family of three, but unfortunately, Yara suffered a miscarriage. The couple still decided to go through with their wedding plans after experiencing their devastating pregnancy loss.

On the January 3 episode, the makeup artist broke down in tears while discussing their miscarriage after Jovi brought up the topic of starting a family. “There is another reason why I don’t want to get pregnant now … because when we were traveling in Europe, I lost a baby and I was [needing] to go for [an] operation and Jovi left me and he [flew] alone back to work,” she told producers. Jovi said he left her there because she lost her passport, but he didn’t know that she would have to undergo an operation.

Yara insisted Jovi could have postponed work or taken a few days off so that he could be there for her during the surgery. She also told Jovi she was still struggling to trust him.

Courtesy Jovi Dufren/Instagram

“I didn’t realize that Yara was so resentful to me that I left her in Albania. I knew that I made a questionable decision,” he said in his confessional. “I didn’t expect it to be brought up a year and a half later.”

Hopefully, Jovi and Yara were able to work through their issues.