Congratulations are in order! 90 Day Fiancé couple Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren welcomed baby No. 1 before their season 8 debut, In Touch has learned.

Rumors have been swirling about the reality star duo expanding their family amid their appearance on TLC’s flagship series. The Ukraine native, 25, and Jovi, 29, previously had an Amazon baby registry available for “Yara Dufren” with the due date listed as September 2020. Although it has since been removed after its original January 4 posting, the items requested were for a baby girl.

Courtesy Jovi Dufren/Instagram

Eagle-eyed fans became even more convinced Yara gave birth after seeing two ornaments on the pair’s Christmas tree in an Instagram post she shared on December 31. One of which was a baby, while the other was a pink heart with the word “mom.”

In Touch previously confirmed the couple tied the knot in a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada, in February 2020, according to online records. Yara and Jovi met via a travel app while Jovi was spending time in her native Kyiv. They started chatting regularly online and met face-to-face for the first time in Budapest.

This season, Yara broke down in tears while reflecting on her previous miscarriage with Jovi. “There is another reason why I don’t want to get pregnant now … because when we were traveling in Europe, I lost a baby and I was [needing] to go for [an] operation and Jovi left me and he [flew] alone back to work,” she told producers in the January 3 episode before he left to go to work for four weeks.

Courtesy of Yara Zaya/Instagram

Jovi explained that he only left because she lost her passport, noting he wasn’t aware that she would need an operation. “I didn’t realize that Yara was so resentful to me that I left her in Albania. I knew that I made a questionable decision … I didn’t expect it to be brought up a year and a half later,” the Louisiana resident told cameras. “Of course, it bothers me. It is not the conversation I want to have with Yara, especially when I am flying out to work in the morning.”

Despite their hardships along the way, Yara and Jovi seemingly overcame their cultural differences and relationship struggles. It appears Yara delivered their child in September 2020, ahead of the season 8 premiere in December 2020.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.