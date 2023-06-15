Anna Duggar became part of the famous Duggar family when she married Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s oldest child, Josh Duggar, in 2008. The couple went on to have seven children together. However, in December 2021, Josh was found guilty of one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography after nine days on trial. The latter charge was later dropped, and Josh is currently serving just over 10 years in prison, with a release date of October 10, 2032.

Since Josh’s trial, many Duggar fans have wondered where Anna is now, especially since she seemingly deleted her Instagram account. Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about Anna today.

Where Does Anna Duggar Live?

Anna appears to still be living on the Duggar family compound. She had considered moving to Texas with their kids — Mackynzie, Maryella, Marcus, Mason, Michael, Meredith and Madyson — to be closer to Josh while he serves his sentence at Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) in Seagoville. However, a source told In Touch in October 2022 that Josh was against the idea, fearing it would “influence” her to “leave him.”

“The problem is that Josh doesn’t want Anna and their kids moving away from his family,” the source shared. “He thinks it will create too much of a disconnection for her and his kids.”

Amy King (née Duggar), cousin to the Duggar kids, told People in June 2023 that she offered Anna and her kids a place to stay during Josh’s sentence. However, she said that Anna “wants nothing to do with it at all, and that’s her decision.”

“With Anna, I have tried. I have sent text messages, I have sent emails. I’ve tried, I’ve tried,” Amy said. “I don’t know if her phone’s being monitored. I don’t know if she’s turned it off [and] she’s gotten a new one. I’ve tried on Instagram, I’ve tried on Twitter.”

Are Anna and Josh Duggar Still Together?

Anna and Josh are still married as he continues his prison sentence. However, a source told In Touch in January 2023 that Anna had been “questioning their future.”

“She took her wedding vows seriously and she wants to stand by her man and all that, but the reality of her situation is very difficult,” the source said. “[She’s] trying to stay positive, but it’s not easy. … [She] wants Josh by her side, as a husband and as a father to their children,” but that “isn’t physically possible for now, or the near future.”

What Does Anna Duggar Think of ‘Shiny Happy People’?

Amazon Prime Video released a documentary titled Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets in June 2023. The four-part series features Amy, as well as Jill Dillard (née Duggar) and her husband, Derick Dillard. They expose Jim Bob’s control over the TLC shows 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On and the Duggar family’s involvement with the controversial religious organization known as the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP).

A source told In Touch following the series’ release that Anna “doesn’t want to watch the documentary.” They added that she’s not “a fan of Jill” and “thinks the people who participated are toxic.”

“Anna’s faith has been tested enough, but apparently she’s still a strong believer. She has shifted away from the core beliefs of IBLP, but her faith is all she has,” the insider revealed. “Some say Anna needs to watch it, to get another wake up call, but she’s not ready. She’s still trying to cope with what Josh did.”