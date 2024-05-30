Anna Duggar Slammed After Reacting to Trump Guilty Verdict

Anna Duggar was slammed on social media for reacting to Donald Trump’s guilty verdict after returning to X after a two-year hiatus.

“Who knew it only took twelve votes to prematurely deliver the win for a presidential election?!?!” Anna, 35, wrote via X on Thursday, May 30, adding the hashtag, “Trump Has Won.”

The tweet came only one hour after a jury found the former president guilty of 34 felony charges of falsifying business records relating to hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels and his former lawyer Michael Cohen. The Apprentice alum was facing 91 charges spanning four criminal cases and denied wrongdoing in every instance.

Following Anna’s social media return, fans were quick to call her out regarding her stance on the verdict. “And also to put your child-abusing husband in jail! Go figure,” one user tweeted in response. Meanwhile, another added, “Says the woman whose spouse is a convicted child abuser!”

Anna has kept a low profile after her husband, Josh Duggar, was found guilty in May 2022 of child pornography charges stemming from an April 2021 arrest. The disgraced reality TV star, 36, was sentenced to 151 months — roughly 12.5 years — behind bars for his crimes.

The father of seven was facing up to 20 years in prison, as prosecutors requested this sentence due to his “prior sexual exploitation of multiple minors” and “the extraordinary efforts Duggar took to obtain and view child sexual abuse materials (CSAM), the nature of the CSAM he obtained and viewed, his efforts to conceal his criminal conduct, and his refusal to take accountability for or acknowledge any of his criminal actions.”

Following Josh’s incarceration, Anna lived on his family’s compound with their seven kids: Mackynzie, Maryella, Marcus, Mason, Michael, Meredith and Madyson. Anna was considering moving to Texas to be closer to her husband while he served his sentence at the Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) in Seagoville. However, a source told In Touch in October 2022 that Josh was against the idea, fearing it would “influence” her to “leave him.”

“The problem is that Josh doesn’t want Anna and their kids moving away from his family,” the source shared. “He thinks it will create too much of a disconnection for her and his kids.”

Anna reportedly was forced to move off the Duggar compound in June 2023 by Josh’s dad, Jim Bob Duggar, after an alleged argument that sparked nearly two months prior.

It is unclear what caused the disagreement, however, a source told The U.S. Sun that tension had been brewing since Josh’s sentencing hearing in May 2022.

“Jim Bob walked to Anna’s row to sit down when he entered the courtroom. Anna and her family just stared at Jim Bob while he waited for her family to make room for him,” a reporter in the courtroom said at the time. “Her family members eventually moved down so he could sit, but Jim Bob and Anna did not greet each other or interact.”

Following reports of Anna leaving the Duggar home, rumors circulated that she was either living in Texas or staying with Hilary and Robert Spivey, whose daughter Claire Duggar (née Spivey) is married to Justin Duggar.