Living her best life. Jessa Seewald (née Duggar), the fifth child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, entered the spotlight when she starred on TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting (2008 to 2015) and its spinoff, Counting On (2015 to 2020). However, she has since stepped away from reality TV to enjoy a quiet life with her husband, Ben Seewald, and their four children. Keep scrolling for the latest updates on where Jessa Duggar is now and what she’s up to.

Are Jessa and Ben Still Together?

Jessa met Ben when she was 20 years old and he was 17. He befriended Jessa’s brothers, Joseph and Josiah, and got to know Jessa in the process. As seen on 19 Kids and Counting, Ben started officially courting Jessa in 2013 after receiving permission from Jim Bob.

Ben and Jessa became engaged in August 2014 and got married in November that same year. They are still together today. The couple has even started a family of their own! Jessa became pregnant with their first child in April 2015, and Spurgeon Seewald was born on November 5, 2015.

Ben and Jessa’s second son, Henry, arrived on February 6, 2017. They later welcomed daughter Ivy on May 26, 2019, and daughter Fern on July 19, 2021.

Jessa was pregnant with their fifth child in 2022, but unfortunately, she revealed that she experienced a miscarriage.

“At that moment, I was just in complete shock. I didn’t even have words,” Jessa explained in a YouTube video as she spoke about the moment she learned she lost the baby. “I just immediately started crying. … Ben was there, and he put his arms around me.”

Where Is Jessa Duggar Living Now?

Like many Duggar family members, Jessa and Ben still live in Arkansas. However, they made a big move from a house near Jessa’s parents to a fixer-upper home in Springdale in August 2022. The couple began renovations on the house in January 2022.

“We have been living in our house for about two weeks now and we are loving it,” Jessa said in a YouTube video. “It’s great having more space. We almost doubled in space, we were around 1,000 square feet, and this is about 1,800. It feels like a mansion, honestly. It’s amazing.”

Is Jessa Duggar Still in the IBLP?

The Duggars have been associated with a non-denominational Christian religious organization known as the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) since the early 2000s. However, a few of the Duggar children, including Jill Dillard (née Duggar) and Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar), have spoken out against the IBLP in recent years.

Jinger rejected the ministry in her January 2023 memoir, Becoming Free Indeed. Meanwhile, Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard, exposed the ministry’s secrets in the June 2023 Amazon Prime Video docuseries, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.

Jessa did not participate in the docuseries and has not spoken publicly about leaving the IBLP. However, Jinger wrote in Becoming Free Indeed that Jessa and Ben had started on their own religious path. Ben currently works as a pastor at Immanuel Baptist Church, and their home is owned by the church, In Touch can confirm.

How Does Jessa Duggar Make Money?

Jessa does not appear to be working outside of the home right now as she and Ben raise their kids. However, it’s possible she is making money from social media, as she occasionally posts ads on her Instagram account.