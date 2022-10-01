Did Anna Duggar delete her Instagram? The Counting On alum sparked rumors recently when online users could not locate her account amid her husband Josh Duggar’s imprisonment at the Federal Correctional Institution in Seagoville, Texas.

Keep reading to find out everything we know about Anna’s social media activity.

Did Anna Duggar Delete Her Instagram?

On October 1, fan account @withoutacrystallball shared a screenshot of Anna and Josh’s joint Facebook account and wrote “Anna Duggar deletes her Instagram” across the image.

“Anna Duggar has deleted her Instagram account,” the caption read, before adding, “Her Facebook and Twitter accounts are still active. Not sure what this is about but thought I’d update y’all.”

Courtesy of Anna Duggar/Instagram

Several online users weighed in on the matter, with several noting that the mother of seven may be trying for a fresh start. Anna shares children Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason, Maryella and Madyson.

“I imagine she’s just starting over,” one commenter wrote, adding, “Hopefully making it private as she should have done long ago.”

Upon searching for Anna’s account, the link redirects to a webpage that reads, “Sorry, this page isn’t available.” Additionally, her former Instagram posts cannot be reloaded anymore as of October 1.

Is Anna Duggar Still Married to Josh Duggar?

Anna appears to still be married to the disgraced former 19 Kids and Counting star. Following his original sentencing, an insider exclusively told In Touch that she was “still coming to grips” about the situation.

“The kids will be fine for a little while, but then they’ll start asking a million questions,” the source said on June 22. “It’s a lot to deal with, but she’s strong and determined.”

A separate insider had also previously emphasized that Anna was not looking for a new relationship with anyone else.

“She’s not the type to look for or even consider starting a new life with another man,” the separate source noted in May.

How Long Will Josh Duggar Be in Prison?

In April 2021, Josh was arrested and later released on bail. He pleaded not guilty to his child pornography charges. In December of that year, the Counting On alum was found guilty for one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography and was subsequently taken into custody.

On May 25, Josh was sentenced to 151 months — nearly 12.5 years — in prison, In Touch confirmed at the time. He faces up to 20 years of probation upon his release.

His defense team most recently filed a third motion on September 9 to extend the time to file their opening brief to the United States Court of Appeals for the Eight Circuit, In Touch confirmed.