Disgraced 19 Kids and Counting alum Josh Duggar’s prison release date has been pushed back 10 days, In Touch can confirm.

The former car salesman, 35, is now set to be released from Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) Seagoville in Texas on August 22, 2032, according to Federal Bureau of Prisons online records viewed by In Touch. His original release date was August 12 of the same year, In Touch previously reported.

The interesting update comes less than a month after Josh was moved to the facility’s Special Housing Unit (SHU) for allegedly possessing a cell phone while continuing to serve his 12.5-year sentence. The conditions of FCI Seagoville’s solitary confinement area are notoriously “bad,” per multiple reports.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons declined to comment when reached by In Touch.

Josh was transferred to FCI Seagoville in June 2022 after an Arkansas jury found him guilty on one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography in December 2021. A judge later dropped the latter charge at the TLC alum’s May 2022 sentencing.

In January, a source told In Touch that Josh’s wife, Anna Duggar, has been “constantly praying” about their marriage amid his prison sentence. “Anna is still very much questioning their future,” the family insider said. “She took her wedding vows seriously and she wants to stand by her man and all that, but the reality of her situation is very difficult.”

Mega Agency

The pair wed in September 2008 and share seven children together: Mackynzie, Maryella, Marcus, Mason, Michael, Meredith and Madyson.

The source went on to say, “Divorce is not something she wants, but she’d be lying if she said she hasn’t questioned her future with Josh. Anna married Josh for better or worse and it can’t get any worse than this.”

Though Anna, 34, is seemingly sticking by her husband’s side, other members of the Duggar family have been outspoken about distancing themselves from the Arkansas native, including sister Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar), who revealed she hasn’t “seen or spoken” to Josh in “nearly” two years.

“I still pray for him,” Jinger, 29, wrote in her memoir, Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear, which hit bookshelves on January 31. “I ask God to show Josh his desperate need for repentance. I want my brother to be genuine and honest about his sin and reject the hypocrisy that has been part of his life for so long. Only Jesus can save him.”