Josh Duggar‘s wife Anna Duggar has no plans to watch the Prime Video docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, a Duggar family insider tells In Touch exclusively, as she disapproves of sister-in-law Jill Duggar Dillard‘s participation in it.

“Josh’s wife Anna isn’t a fan of Jill. While she isn’t saying much, I hear that she doesn’t want to watch the documentary and thinks the people who participated are toxic,” the source explains.

Jill, her husband Derick Dillard, their cousin Amy Duggar King and family friends have taken part in the docuseries, which presents a deep dive into the Duggar family’s fame and the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), the strict religion the 19 Kids and Counting family follows. It is based on the teachings of founder Bill Gothard, which stresses male authority, large families and a modest dress code for women members.

“Anna’s faith has been tested enough, but apparently she’s still a strong believer. She has shifted away from the core beliefs of IBLP, but her faith is all she has,” the insider says. “Some say Anna needs to watch it, to get another wake up call, but she’s not ready. She’s still trying to cope with what Josh did,” the source adds.

Josh is currently serving a 12-plus year sentence at the Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) Seagoville in Texas. He was found guilty by an Arkansas jury in December 2021 of one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.

A judge dropped the latter charge at Josh’s May 2022 sentencing, and he reported to prison just over one month later on June 28. Anna has stood by Josh while parenting the couple’s seven children.

While cousin Amy — who also took part in Shiny Happy People — has offered Anna a helping hand throughout the ordeal, the mom of seven has seemingly refused to engage. A separate insider previously told In Touch that Anna has also distanced herself from the Duggar family, revealing, “Anna took [family members speaking out] as a betrayal and she’s still not ready to fully forgive some family members.”

Within the bombshell documentary, Jill shared plenty of family secrets, including how dad Jim Bob Duggar is in “control” of his brood.

“My dad does control a lot of things in the family,” Jill said in episode four of the series. “Family relationships were already kinda rocky … Everything within the family dynamic has shifted, and not for the better.” Derick added, “We’re very much on the outside with the family,” for speaking out against them.

Jill also opened up about how she was made to feel “obligated” to stand in solidarity with Josh after his child molestation scandal. In 2015, an unearthed 2006 police report revealed that Josh allegedly molested five girls, including sisters Jill and Jessa Duggar Seewald. He was never charged with any crimes.

Following the scandal coming to light, Jill and Jessa were interviewed by journalist Megyn Kelly and said their family had “moved on” from the issue. “This was something that’s already been dealt with. We’ve already forgiven Josh,” Jill told Megyn at the time.

However, in Shiny Happy People, Jill said she wished she never did the interview. “I felt like I was in a place again of, like, bearing the burden,” she revealed. “And the weight of just — even though you volunteer, it’s like you feel obligated to help.”