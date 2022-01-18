It’s safe to say that former Counting On star and cousin to the Duggars, Amy Duggar King, doesn’t always see eye to eye with the rest of her relatives. On more than one occasion, the TLC alum has thrown some major shade their way — and husband Dillon King has even gotten in a dig or two of his own. Whether they’re standing by Jill Dillard (née Duggar) and her husband or just speaking up for themselves, they always stand their ground.

It’s not always about something serious, though. In August 2019, when the couple was expecting their first son together, Amy and Dillon joked about how her cousins were “all so excited” that she was finally becoming a mom. After tying the knot in September 2015, they announced they were expected in April 2019.

“They were like, ‘When is this going to happen? You guys have been married for almost four years,’” Amy revealed during a red carpet interview with People. Though her cousins often speed through relationships and announce pregnancies just a few months after walking down the aisle, she and her man did things a little differently — and Dillon didn’t seem to see the reason in rushing. “I think it was the appropriate amount of time,” he said.

19 Kids and Counting fans know that Amy wasn’t exactly raised like the other Duggar kids. In fact, the whole reason she ended up on the show in the first place was because producers liked showing the contrast between her and her conservative cousins. During a 2018 interview with the “Reality Life with Kate Casey” podcast, she told the story about how she was recruited to film with the rest of her family. When she swung by the house to hang out with Grandma Mary Duggar, she laughed at the idea of being asked to chaperone Josh Duggar and his then-fiancée, Anna Duggar (née Keller).

“[A producer] saw me covering my mouth … so he came up to me, and he goes, ‘Who are you?’ and I was like, ‘I’m Amy, I’m the cousin. I’m sorry, I wasn’t trying to laugh,’ and he was like, ‘No, that kind of brings a new element to the show,’” she said. “He was like, ‘Well, do you want to be the chaperone?’ And I was like, ‘Well, you probably wouldn’t like that … I’d probably just let them kind of do whatever they wanted to do.’” She got roped in from there — and the shade has just kept coming.

Since those humble beginnings, and with multiple scandals plaguing the Duggar family, Amy has had plenty to say.

