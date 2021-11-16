Josh Duggar, who was arrested in Arkansas on April 29 on child pornography charges, is the father of seven young kids. His wife, Anna Duggar (née Keller), announced that she gave birth to baby No. 7 on November 16. To learn more about their family, keep reading.

When did Josh and Anna Duggar get married?

The TLC personalities tied the knot in September 2008. However, they began courting two years prior after meeting at a homeschooling convention.

In April, Anna took to Instagram to reveal she and Josh were expecting their seventh child. “It’s a GIRL!!!!! We are overjoyed to announce baby seven is on the way and we can’t wait to hold her in our arms this fall!” the 19 Kids and Counting alum captioned a gender reveal video. Anna also added the hashtags “little Duggars” and “baby seven.”

Several members of the reality TV family shared their congratulations in the comments, including Jana Duggar, Joy Duggar, Jessa Duggar and John and Abbie Duggar.

Josh and Anna Duggar have seven kids:

“I’m a Christian. Happily married and have 6 beautiful children,” Anna’s Instagram biography reads. The couple shares daughter Mackynzie, 11, son Michael, 9, son Marcus, 7, daughter Meredith, 5, son Mason, 3, and daughter Maryella, 24 months. The family grew a little bigger after their newborn daughter, Madyson Lily, was born.

As it stands, Anna has yet to comment on her husband’s arrest. However, the entirety of the Duggar family released a statement following Josh’s court hearing on April 30, where he pleaded not guilty.

The former reality star’s legal team has since requested to push back his impending trial to 2022, but the judge opted to extend the time to only four months later. Josh’s new trial date is November 30, and his pretrial conference is scheduled for November 18.

“We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time. The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious. It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner,” Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar shared on their family’s website. “We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family.”

Josh’s sister Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, also released a statement of their own. “We want to make it clear that we absolutely condemn any form of child abuse and fully support the authorities and judicial process in their pursuit of justice,” the couple wrote via Instagram.

Josh, who was charged with two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography, faces “up to 20 years of imprisonment and fines up to $250,000.00 on each count,” according to a United States Attorney’s Office press release obtained by In Touch.