Still family. Amy King (née Duggar) said she attempted to contact her cousin Josh Duggar’s wife, Anna Duggar, to offer her a place to stay after he was arrested on child pornography charges in April 2021.

“With Anna, I have tried. I have sent text messages, I have sent emails. I’ve tried, I’ve tried,” Amy, 36, told People in an interview published on Monday, June 5. “I don’t know if her phone’s being monitored. I don’t know if she’s turned it off [and] she’s gotten a new one. I’ve tried on Instagram, I’ve tried on Twitter.”

The former TLC personality added that Anna, 34, “wants nothing to do with it at all, and that’s her decision.”

Amy went on to reveal that she and her husband, Dillon King, were open to let Anna and the couple’s seven children stay with them following Josh’s arrest.

“I offered it, and that’s really all I can do is just hope and pray that she opens her eyes. That’s all you can do,” she explained, adding that she hasn’t reached out to Josh, 35. “Honestly, it sucks. It just sucks because I want to be there and I want to help, and it doesn’t have to involve cameras or fame or anything. It’s just family reaching out to family. Unfortunately, she doesn’t see it.”

Following his arrest, Josh was found guilty of one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography in December 2021. The second charge was later dropped during Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar’s eldest child’s sentencing hearing ​in May 2022, when he was sentenced to serve 12.5 years.

The mother of seven — who shares ​Mackynzie, Maryella, Marcus, Mason, Michael, Meredith and Madyson with Josh — has kept a low profile since her husband’s arrest. In January, an insider exclusively told In Touch that Anna is “constantly praying” about the “future” of their marriage.

“Anna is still very much questioning their future,” the family insider said at the time. “She took her wedding vows seriously and she wants to stand by her man and all that, but the reality of her situation is very difficult.”

Mega Agency

The source added that the 19 Kids and Counting alum was “trying to stay positive, but it’s not easy.”

Anna “wants Josh by her side, as a husband and as a father to their children,” however that “isn’t physically possible for now, or the near future,” according to the insider.

“Ten years behind bars feels like a lifetime for her,” the source noted.