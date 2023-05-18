Exposed. 19 Kids & Counting fans are getting an inside look into the Duggar family and their religious beliefs as Amazon Prime dropped the first trailer for the upcoming docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets on May 18, which features interviews with Jill Dillard (née Duggar), husband Derick Dillard and cousin Amy King (née Duggar). Keep reading for all the bombshell moments and quotes from the trailer.

What Is ‘Shiny Happy People’ About?

According to the description of the trailer shared on YouTube, “Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is a limited docuseries exposing the truth beneath the wholesome Americana surface of reality tv’s favorite mega-family, The Duggars, and the radical organization behind them: The Institute in Basic Life Principles.”

“As details of the family and their scandals unfold, we realize they’re part of an insidious, much-larger threat already in motion, with democracy itself in peril,” the description continued.

What Does Jill Duggar Say in the ‘Shiny Happy People’ Trailer?

“We were part of IBLP as early as I can remember,” Jill – who was pregnant with her third son, Frederick Dillard, at the time of filming – recalled.

As for the reason she decided to participate, the Counting On alum claimed, “There’s a story that’s gonna be gold and I would rather be the one telling it.”

What Is IBLP?

The Institute in Basic Life Principles is a non-denominational Christian organization established by Bill Gothard in 1961, “for the purpose of introducing people to the Lord Jesus Christ,” according to the institution’s website. They are “dedicated” to providing others with a “clear institution and training on how to find success by following God’s principles found in Scripture.”

“The institute raises little predators,” one man said in the first look at the doc before the video cut to a news clip from 2015 of the family’s “dark family secret” involving Josh Duggar.

“It’s like the epitome of evil,” one woman said. “Breaks my heart to think about the girls.”

While it’s widely known that Gothard’s teaching put a strong emphasis on modest dress, homeschooling children, male authority and large families, another former follower added, “IBLP teachings aren’t Christianity, they’re something entirely different.”

“This is much bigger than the Duggars,” another voice is heard saying, before a woman chimed in revealing, “You give these kids training and political engagement. From there you send them into the halls of congress, into the White House as interns.”

“They’re playing the long game,” she added. “World domination was the goal.”