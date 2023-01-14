Rough road ahead. 19 Kids & Counting alum Anna Duggar is “constantly praying” about the “future” of her marriage to Josh Duggar as he serves his decade-long prison sentence, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Anna is still very much questioning their future,” the family insider says. “She took her wedding vows seriously and she wants to stand by her man and all that, but the reality of her situation is very difficult.”

The source adds that the mother of seven, 34, is “trying to stay positive, but it’s not easy.”

The disgraced reality star, 34, was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography in December 2021. During his May 2022 sentencing hearing, Josh was ordered to serve nearly 13 years behind bars at the Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) Seagoville in Seagoville, Texas. However, it was later revealed that the TLC alum is set to be released on August 12, 2032. He will serve just more than a decade in prison.

The source notes that Anna – who shares children Mackynzie, Maryella, Marcus, Mason, Michael, Meredith and Madyson with her husband – “wants Josh by her side, as a husband and as a father to their children,” however that “isn’t physically possible for now, or the near future.”

“Ten years behind bars feels like a lifetime for her,” the insider adds.

While Josh is in the midst of appealing his case, Anna – who married Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s eldest child in 2008 – has been receiving counseling from “leaders in the church” on what her options are when it comes to their marriage.

“Divorce is not something she wants, but she’d be lying if she said she hasn’t questioned her future with Josh,” the source tells In Touch. “Anna married Josh for better or worse and it can’t get any worse than this.”

To make matters worse, the Florida native’s relationship with Josh’s family – including his parents and adult sisters – has been “complicated” and “not the same” since his conviction, a separate source previously told In Touch in October 2022, adding that she is “distancing herself from [his] sisters.”

“It started after some family members spoke out about Josh’s arrest,” the source said at the time. “Anna took it as a betrayal and she’s still not ready to fully forgive some family members.”

Now, the insider says “no one but Anna knows what her future holds.”

Reps for Anna and Josh did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.