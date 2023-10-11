Anna Duggar has made no moves to divorce her disgraced husband, Josh Duggar, while he’s in the midst of a 12-plus year prison sentence for receiving and possessing child pornography. Josh’s appeal in the child pornography case was officially terminated on October 5, but Anna has continued to keep tight-lipped about her husband’s conviction.

Many fans are baffled by Anna’s decision to seemingly support Josh, who she shares seven children with, despite his shocking legal troubles. Some have speculated that the reason Anna has not filed for divorce from Josh is because they are in a covenant marriage, like other Duggar couples.

What Is A Covenant Marriage?

A covenant marriage requires couples to meet specific requirements before being able to divorce. Couples in a covenant marriage are required to attend counseling before tying the knot in an effort to strengthen their commitment to one another before walking down the aisle.

As of 2023, covenant marriage is only legal in three states: Arizona, Louisiana and Arkansas. The Duggar family is from Arkansas.

While a covenant marriage aims to limit the grounds for divorce, there are certain instances where divorce is granted. Couples in covenant marriages are able to divorce if they remain separated for two years after completing counseling. Other grounds for divorce in covenant marriages include: Adultery, commitment of a felony or sentence of death or imprisonment, abandonment of matrimonial domicile for a year and refusal to return and physical or sexual abuse.

Are Josh and Anna Duggar In A Covenant Marriage?

Josh and Anna Duggar are not in a covenant marriage. Although they reside in Arkansas, Josh and Anna were married in her home state of Florida, which is where their marriage license is from. Covenant marriage is not recognized in the state of Florida.

Even if Josh and Anna were in a covenant marriage, though, she would likely meet the grounds to divorce him due to his history. In 2015, Josh admitted to cheating on Anna. “I have been the biggest hypocrite ever,” he said in a public statement at the time. “While espousing faith and family values, I have secretly over the last several years been viewing pornography on the internet and this became a secret addiction and I became unfaithful to my wife. I am so ashamed of the double life that I have been living and am grieved for the hurt, pain and disgrace my sin has caused my wife and family, and most of all Jesus and all those who profess faith in Him.”

Josh’s conviction and imprisonment for receiving and possessing child pornography would also likely be grounds for divorce in a covenant marriage.

Which Duggars Are In Covenant Marriages?

Eleven of the 19 Duggar children are married, but many of the couples are not in covenant marriages. Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard chose a covenant marriage when they tied the knot in Arkansas in June 2014. Derick’s mom confirmed to People that she signed the pair’s covenant marriage certificate. “It was so special,” she gushed. “But it wouldn’t matter if they chose that type of marriage certificate or not, those two would still have a covenant marriage.” Josiah Duggar and wife, Lauren Duggar, also have a covenant marriage in Arkansas.

Several Duggar couples were also married in Arkansas, but do not have covenant marriages: John-David Duggar and Abbie Duggar, Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Duggar, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo, Joseph Duggar and Kendra Duggar. and Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth.

It’s been widely reported that Jessa Duggar and husband, Ben Seewald, are in a covenant marriage, but In Touch can confirm that the pair have a traditional marriage license. Jeremiah Duggar and Justin Duggar married their wives, Hannah Duggar and Claire Duggar, in Nebraska and Texas, respectively. Covenant marriage is not legal in those states.