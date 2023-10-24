Anna Duggar's Rare Appearance With Michelle Amid Josh's Sentence

Anna Duggar made a rare appearance alongside her mother-in-law, Michelle Duggar, amid rumors father-in-law, Jim Bob Duggar, kicked her off of their Arkansas property.

The mom of seven, 35, smiled in front of an RV alongside a group of women, including Michelle, 57, in photos shared on social media on Tuesday, October 24. Among the women included Claire Langdon, who is rumored to be the young woman who Jason Duggar is courting.

Anna has kept a low profile since her husband, Josh Duggar, was sentenced to 151 months — roughly 12.5 years — behind bars after being convicted in December 2021 on child pornography charges.

The couple — who share seven kids Mackynzie, Maryella, Marcus, Mason, Michael, Meredith and Madyson — were reportedly living on the Duggar property in Arkansas before a source told The Sun in June that Jim Bob, 58, allegedly forced Anna to move out after an argument “a month and a half ago.”

While it is unclear what the argument was about, the tension between the two has allegedly been brewing since Josh’s sentencing hearing in May 2022.

“Jim Bob walked to Anna’s row to sit down when he entered the courtroom. Anna and her family just stared at Jim Bob while he waited for her family to make room for him,” a reporter in the courtroom told The Sun at the time. “Her family members eventually moved down so he could sit, but Jim Bob and Anna did not greet each other or interact.”

Following reports of Anna leaving the Duggar home, rumors swirled that she was living in Texas — where Josh, 35, is currently serving out his sentence — or with Hilary and Robert Spivey, whose daughter Claire Duggar (née Spivey) is married to Justin Duggar.

Josh and Anna’s daughter Mackynzie was spotted in a bowling alley photo posted by Hilary on Instagram on July 3, although Anna was not pictured.

Getty Images

Josh is scheduled to be released from prison on October 2, 2032, according to ​online records from the Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) Seagoville in Texas. The disgraced reality TV star’s legal team had initially filed an appeal to his sentence in October 2022 for a new trial: however, the court upheld its decision to convict and terminated the appeal via a mandate on October 5, according to court documents obtained by In Touch.

A source previously told In Touch that Anna would face a “difficult decision” if his October 2022 appeal was denied.

“Anna’s not sure what will happen if Josh’s appeal gets denied,” an insider explained in October 2022. “Permanently moving closer to her sister is a real option, [though] she’s torn. Anna will have to make some very crucial life decisions.”

Though Anna was considering a move to Texas in order to be closer to her husband while he serves his prison sentence in Seagoville, Texas, the 19 Kids and Counting alum wasn’t thrilled about his wife’s decision.

“I can see Anna moving near her sister Priscilla to be closer to Josh’s prison, but it’s mostly about needing a change,” a separate source told In Touch earlier that month, adding that “Anna and Josh are not seeing eye to eye on her plans to move.”