It’s Over! These ‘Teen Mom’ Breakups Will Go Down as the Messiest in MTV History

Amicable splits? Not so much! The Teen Mom franchise is responsible for some of the most memorable couples in reality TV history, but not all of them have stayed together over the years. In fact, a lot of the MTV stars have experienced some pretty messy breakups with viewers getting a front-row seat to all the drama.

When fans were introduced to Kailyn Lowry on 16 and Pregnant, she was expecting her first child with longtime love Jo Rivera. Following their public breakup, the Pennsylvania native continued showcasing her relationships (and subsequent breakups) on national TV.

Teen Mom 2 viewers watched Kailyn as she fell in and out of love with ex-husband Javi Marroquin after starting their whirlwind romance in 2011. The former flames — who share one son together — had a pretty nasty split, which included admissions of cheating and failed lie detector tests.

“When we were getting divorced and stuff, I let him tell whatever he felt like he wanted to tell, whatever he wanted to film about, Kailyn said about her and Javi’s breakup during a November 2020 episode of her podcast “Coffee Convos.” Whatever he made up in his own head, I let him talk about it and drag me through the mud and I never defended myself, ever.”

Perhaps the most tumultuous relationship Kailyn had on the show was with Chris Lopez. During an October 2020 episode of Teen Mom 2, the mom of four broke down in tears while revealing that she and Chris called it quits following an on-and-off relationship, which included a few run-ins with the law.

“I don’t feel happy, I don’t feel good, I don’t feel like I’m being a good mom,” Kailyn said at the time. “I think I let certain people into my life knowing that they were toxic, and I ignored a lot of red flags and I think I let them stay too long to the point where I lost myself.”

As it turns out, she’s not the only MTV Teen Mom personality who’s experienced issues with their now-exes. Keep scrolling to see the show’s messiest breakups.