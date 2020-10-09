The tide is turning. Chris Lopez shared a quote about letting “toxic” things “go” on Instagram amid his drama with Teen Mom 2 star ex Kailyn Lowry.

“If your heart hurts a little after letting go of someone or something, that’s OK. It just means that your feelings were genuine,” the quote posted by the father of two, 27, read on Thursday, October 8. “No one likes endings.”

“But sometimes we have to put things that were once good to an end,” the thought-provoking message continued. “Not every new beginning is meant to last forever. And not every person who walks into your life is meant to stay.”

Just last month, Kailyn, 28, explained the custody situation between her and Chris following their dispute over him cutting their son Lux’s hair without her permission. “He does not have custody,” the MTV star wrote in response to one fan’s social media inquiry on September 6. “He has supervised visits.”

The podcast host was not pleased with Chris’ decision to cut Lux’s mane, having shared before and after pics on her Instagram page at the time. “Parenting with a narcissist be like … control tactic,” Kailyn vented while showing his shorter locks.

Chris and Kailyn’s relationship has been hot and cold since 2015, with the former flames welcoming their first child together, Lux, in August 2017. Kail later changed Lux’s last name to Lowry because she claimed Chris wasn’t an active father figure to their son. Fans had hope the exes were making strides when he joined her on vacation in July 2019, but they ended up having yet another fallout.

In July 2020, the A Letter of Love author said Chris wouldn’t be allowed in the delivery room when she welcomed baby No. 2 because they weren’t on good terms, but she changed her mind ahead of the arrival of their second son, Creed.

“I just feel like, if I didn’t allow him to be there at that moment, I would never have the opportunity — neither one of us would have the opportunity to take it back or change it,” Kail exclusively told In Touch in August. “I never want my child to question why I didn’t allow their dad to be there. And I feel like, even if things don’t work out with Chris or he decides not to coparent with me … nobody can ever say that I didn’t allow him to be there and to try to be a parent.”

Kailyn has since begun her weight loss journey and she shared new portraits from an empowering post-baby body photo shoot on October 1.

It appears Kailyn and Chris are both working toward self-improvement!