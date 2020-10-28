Owning up. Chris Lopez opened up about his split from Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry after she broke down in tears several times during the Tuesday, October 28 episode while revealing their breakup and announcing she was pregnant and expecting their second child together.

“How does it feel to see Kail cry on TV for the pain you caused her?” one fan asked during a Q&A session shortly after the episode aired. “I’ve honestly never like seeing her cry so of course it’s not the best feeling but also I take full responsibility in what I have done in the past,” Chris, 26, responded. “But all I can do is learn and grow from what has happened and hope to create a better future for me and my children. Eventually, we will be able to coparent peacefully seeing as though she has done with the others.”

Fans watched Kail, 28, cry as she revealed she broke up with Chris, who is the father of her 3-year-old son Lux. “I think Isaac has picked up on some of the things that have gone on in my personal life because he’s asked me about them. There’s a lot of things going on that I’m dealing with privately and trying to work through in counseling. I don’t feel happy, I don’t feel good, I don’t feel like I’m being a good mom,” the Pride Over Pity author said as she reflected on their on-again, off-again relationship. “I think I let certain people into my life knowing that they were toxic and I ignored a lot of red flags and I think I let them stay too long to the point where I lost myself.”

The Pennsylvania native hinted that there was some news she recently learned that had to do with Chris that she was struggling to accept. She said she wasn’t ready to talk about it but later opened up in a separate confessional.

“Chris’ aunt decided to post a photo of my ultrasound on social media which obviously went viral. I haven’t really said anything publicly about it. I’m pregnant,” she announced, which marked her fourth child. “I have not talked to Chris. I don’t talk to him. He has been in and out of jail.”

The “Coffee Convos” podcast host, who was pregnant at the time with 3-month-old son Romello Creed, continued, “I think what has transpired over the last few months between Chris and I has just been so eye-opening. I know that people have a ton of questions, they’re wondering how I could have gone back to someone like that and I think there’s a lot to be said that I haven’t really talked about in a relationship where domestic violence is there and where it’s just like really toxic.”

“So I’m still trying to figure that stuff out,” she added as she started to cry again. “As of right now, I have no intentions of including Chris in anything. And so, going into this one knowing that he won’t be there at all is really scary.”

