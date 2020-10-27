Exclusive ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Cries as She Reflects on Chris Lopez Split: ‘I Ignored a Lot of Red Flags’

Looking back. Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry broke down in tears while reflecting on her tumultuous relationship with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez in an In Touch exclusive sneak peek for the Tuesday, October 27 episode.

After revealing she was feeling down because she learned some news about Chris, 26, that she wasn’t ready to talk about on camera yet, she discussed her past relationships with her older sons while their family sat around their kitchen table.

MTV

“Why do I not have a stepdad?” Lincoln Marroquin, whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, asked his mama. “I don’t really have an answer for you, to be perfectly honest. OK?” Kail, 28, told her 6-year-old son. But her oldest son, Isaac Rivera, stepped in to explain their mom’s love life to his little brother.

“When I was born, you liked my dad, right? Then they didn’t like each other anymore so then they broke up and she found your dad and then they got divorced after you were born. And that’s how he became my stepdad, but then when they got divorced, he wasn’t my stepdad anymore, right?” Isaac, 10, said and his mom said, “Correct.”

Isaac, whom Kail shares with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, continued, “But then she found Chris and didn’t marry him.” Lincoln interjected, “Not yet, because the wedding’s not starting yet!” That’s when Isaac had to break the news to his brother. “Well, they broke up …” Isaac said.

“I thought you said you loved Chris?” Lincoln asked his mom. “I do,” Kailyn said. Lincoln asked if their breakup was because she didn’t like Chris anymore, then Isaac explained, “Well, they’re just taking time away from each other for a little while.”

The conversation with her oldest sons struck a nerve with Kail. She reflected on her on-again, off-again relationship with Chris, who is the father of her youngest sons Lux Lowry and Creed Lopez, in her confessional.

“I think Isaac has picked up on some of the things that have gone on in my personal life because he’s asked me about them. There’s a lot of things going on that I’m dealing with privately and trying to work through in counseling. I don’t feel happy, I don’t feel good, I don’t feel like I’m being a good mom,” the Pride Over Pity author said as she started to cry. “I think I let certain people into my life knowing that they were toxic and I ignored a lot of red flags and I think I let them stay too long to the point where I lost myself.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.