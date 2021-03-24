‘Teen Mom’ Star Ryan Edwards’ Dad Larry Reveals He and Jen Were ‘Let Go’ From Show After Reunion Drama

Ryan Edwards‘ dad, Larry, revealed he and wife Jen were fired from Teen Mom OG after the explosive reunion drama with Maci Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney.

“We, the family, have been let go from the show by the network. It’s unbelievable,” Larry told The Sun on Wednesday, March 24.

Courtesy of Mackenzie Edwards/Instagram

Larry didn’t elaborate on why they were “fired from the show,” but he shared that Maci, 29, was “so mad” at him for claiming they hadn’t seen 12-year-old Bentley in a month during the reunion. “We got in so much trouble,” he added.

Larry didn’t know if his son, Ryan, 33, and Ryan’s wife, Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer), 24, were also let go after the season 9 special.

Amid the speculation, a report surfaced claiming Ryan and Mackenzie were also given the boot, at least for now. “Ryan and Mackenzie, as well as Jen and Larry, were all on a call with production on Tuesday informing them they won’t be on the show anymore going forward,” an insider told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

“The Edwards were informed that Maci’s reps wanted to go a different direction and showcase all of her abilities,” claimed the source, noting they were not technically fired, but rather being “set aside” for now. “The Edwards filmed for the first episode of the next season, talking about what happened at the reunion.”

“Maci went to production and explained she wanted her story to cover all the parts of her life and no longer focus on Ryan and his family,” added the insider.

Drama between Maci and Ryan’s brood reached an all-time high in recent episodes over visitation disagreements regarding Ryan and Maci’s son Bentley. Taylor recently rushed to his wife’s defense after rumors about the dramatic reunion began swirling.

“You’ll have to see the reunion play out on TV but one thing I am always going to do is stand up for my wife and kids … You come for my wife and kids? I’m coming for you,” he told The Hollywood Gossip.

Courtesy of Jen Edwards/Instagram

Maci also sounded off about the turmoil while live-tweeting as the show was airing on March 16, claiming her ex’s family’s lack of visits with Bentley wasn’t her fault.

“[Ryan] failed to mention it’s [because] Bentley is in school during the week and out of town for sports two weekends a month … the weekends he wanted to and was free to go over there … he was there? I’m confused,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Mackenzie has been showing support to her husband, Ryan, as they try to come to a coparenting agreement with Maci. In February, Mackenzie shared a cryptic quote about “overreacting” and not entertaining “negative energy.”

Despite the shocking news about Larry and Jen’s departure, it appears we haven’t seen the last of the Edwards family on Teen Mom OG yet.

In Touch reached out to MTV for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.