Like mama, like son! Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood gushed over her 22-month-old son, James, and revealed why he reminds her a lot of her herself.

“I see a lot of myself in him and it’s beautiful,” Portwood, 29, told Us Weekly. “He loves music and that’s one thing that I love. And he loves just being around me and cuddling, and always wants me to pick him up and dance and move him around.”

Little James has been doing “amazing” despite the issues between Portwood and James’ father, Andrew Glennon. In July 2019, the couple got into an alleged altercation and police claimed Portwood hit Glennon, 35, “while he was holding” their son during an argument. She was arrested on domestic battery charges and the couple split up shortly after. Less than two weeks after the incident, Glennon filed for sole custody of their son.

Glennon was also granted a no-contact order against Portwood, which included James as well. But weeks later, the order was lifted and the MTV star was allowed supervised visits with her son. As for Portwood’s domestic battery arrest, she entered a plea deal in October 2019 where she received a felony charge and one year of probation. If she stays out of trouble for the probation period, her felony charge will be lowered to a misdemeanor.

It seemed like both Glennon and Portwood were able to move forward after the incident. But in November 2019, Portwood asked a judge to hold Glennon in contempt of court for allegedly violating their mediated agreement, claiming that he refused to exchange their son. Glennon denied those allegations in an exclusive statement to In Touch. “I want her to see James,” he said at the time. “I saw what keeping Leah did to her, and I swore that would not happen.”

Now, the exes seem to be in a good place and Portwood revealed to Us Weekly that her coparenting relationship with Glennon is “great.”

“I see James fairly a lot. I am trying to coparent the best way that I can,” she told the outlet. “I get a lot of people tell[ing] me after my days with him: ‘I can tell that you saw James today because you just have that smile on your face.’ When I hear that, I’m like, ‘Yeah. It’s just the truth.’”