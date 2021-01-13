Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood was granted a restraining order against ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon after he allegedly interfered with her “parenting time” with the couple’s son, James, In Touch can confirm.

Portwood, 30, filed paperwork on December 23, 2020, and it was granted on January 11, according to online records.

The MTV star claimed Glennon, 37, allegedly refused to let her see their son the week of Christmas, as per their predetermined holiday schedule, according to court docs obtained by The Sun. The former couple shares joint legal custody of James, 2, while Glennon has primary physical custody. The Illinois native is allowed to see her son three times a week, and they are to communicate about their visitation arrangements via “Our Family Wizard,” a court-run app.

Portwood claims she was supposed to have James from noon to 9 p.m. on Christmas Day and on the same hours on the second-half of Christmas break. Glennon entered that he would be traveling with James for Christmas from December 22-27 via the app, which would interfere with Portwood’s holiday visits.

“[Andrew] has failed to comply with this court’s order to initiate the services of the Parenting Time Coordinator and [Andrew] is again attempting to deny [Amber] holiday parenting time over Christmas vacation, in violation of this Court’s Order,” the documents read.

Portwood is asking that Glennon be “held in contempt of court,” for her lost parenting time over the holidays be “made up” and for Glennon to pay for her legal fees. The exes are due in court on January 19 regarding the restraining order, where Glennon will have the opportunity to show why he should not be found in contempt of court.

MEGA

This isn’t the first time Portwood claimed Glennon was withholding their son. In January 2020, she claimed Glennon denied her visitation with James for the 2019 holidays but the motion was later dismissed. In November 2019, she filed paperwork for Glennon to be found in contempt of court for not allowing her to see James on several dates in October of that year, including Halloween.

“There is no denying of any visitations,” Glennon exclusively told In Touch at the time. “I want her to see James.” The exes were able to resolve their issue out of court.

The “Never Too Late” author met Glennon while he worked as a crew member on the set of We TV’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, in 2017. She appeared on season 10 with her then-fiancé Matt Baier and mom Tonya Portwood. Shortly after she split from Baier, Glennon and Portwood started dating. They announced their pregnancy in November 2017 and welcomed James in May 2018. Glennon and Portwood split in July 2019 following her domestic battery arrest after an alleged altercation between them.

In October 2019, Portwood pled guilty to one count of domestic battery and was sentenced to two-and-a-half years of probation, which she is currently serving.

With Reporting by Diana Cooper