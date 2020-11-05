No ill will. Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry reflected on her tumultuous split from her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, and revealed that while they had their fair share of issues, she still doesn’t “hate him” for “moving on so quickly.”

“I have a weird, unspoken loyalty to him that I have not figured out yet and I would always wish the best for him,” the MTV alum, 28, who shares 6-year-old son Lincoln with Javi, said on the Thursday, November 5, episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast. Kailyn and Javi wed in 2012 and finalized their divorce in 2017.

“Like when we were getting divorced and stuff, I let him tell whatever he felt like he wanted to tell, whatever he wanted to film about, whatever he made up in his own head, I let him talk about it and drag me through the mud and I never defended myself, ever,” the former 16 and Pregnant star explained.

Kailyn’s co-host, Lindsie Chrisley, asked why she didn’t speak up at the time and the mom of four said she didn’t want to stir up any more drama in her life.

“I think part of it was like when Jo [Rivera] and I split, it was so messy and just a disaster and it didn’t get us anywhere, and then ten years later we’re fine and I’m close with Vee [Rivera] and it was fine,” the Pride Over Pity writer said. “I didn’t really want to go through that again and I felt like no matter how much I defended myself, people were gonna believe what they wanted to believe anyway.”

“He has this great image, he’s a great guy, he’s a great dad, he’s a hard worker, and he is all those things. But it was useless pretty much for me to even sit here and try to convince people of my side,” Kailyn added. “But the truth came out. It really did. I feel like the truth revealed itself in time. It took a long time.”

The reality star brought up their previous appearance on Marriage Boot Camp in December 2017 and referenced the “lie detector” test, which was used to determine if they had cheated on each other. Kailyn admitted to cheating on her then-husband, 27, during his deployment and Javi said he was never unfaithful, but the test showed a discrepancy, hinting otherwise. “I feel like in my heart of hearts that the truth really did reveal itself,” Kailyn shared on her podcast.

“But even still, I think that everyone makes mistakes and I don’t hold any of those things against him now,” she continued.

Kailyn recently accused Javi of trying to have sex with her in an October episode of Teen Mom 2. The TV personality alleged he made the hookup attempt during a scheduled pick-up for their son while he was still in a relationship with Lauren Comeau, whom he shares 23-month-old son Eli with.

Kailyn later issued a public apology to Lauren and Javi has since deleted his Instagram amid rumors of the couple’s estrangement.

Hopefully the drama ends here!