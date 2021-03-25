Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards’ wife, Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer), spoke out about their alleged firing and accused his ex Maci Bookout McKinney of going “above” producers to get them released from the show.

“Jen and Larry got fired. We got fired,” the 24-year-old told host Katie Joy while appearing on Without a Crystal Ball on Wednesday, March 24. “They said that when [Maci] didn’t fulfill her obligations or like basically didn’t have enough content, that they [would] call us back.”

Mackenzie claimed she, Ryan and his parents, Larry and Jen, got a call from MTV and found out “Maci’s agent went above [producers’] heads and went to Viacom.”

The TV personality said Maci, 29, has a lot of influence because of her long run with the franchise. The Bulletproof author first appeared on 16 & Pregnant in 2009 while expecting son Bentley with then-boyfriend Ryan, 33.

“Sadly, the truth of the matter is, she calls the shots here, this is her show,” Mackenzie explained. “It is what it is, it’s fine.”

When asked about Ryan’s response to the news, Mackenzie said he was not in a mindset to return to the show. “He was just like, ‘Don’t. We’re gonna move on,'” the reality star shared. “‘We’re gonna live our lives. We’re gonna do our jobs and, you know, have a normal life. Like don’t waste your time or your breath coming back.'”

Even though it was an unexpected and sudden change for them, Mackenzie revealed she and Ryan are looking at it as an opportunity to grow. “Ryan has got work and he has skills and a couple of trades that he went to school for he’ll be fine,” she continued, before revealing her own plans for the future.

“I am taking a licensing test for insurance in a couple of weeks,” Mackenzie shared about what she will be doing for work next. “I’m actually almost relieved — it’s almost like a weight off my shoulders. I deserve to feel good about myself. I deserve to not be riddled with anxiety all the time.”

In recent episodes, Maci and Ryan’s brood have been battling over visitation disagreements regarding the exes’ now 12-year-old son, Bentley. Although the Edwards’ brood expressed how they didn’t get enough time with Bentley, Maci shut down theories it had anything to do with her.

The arguments got so heated that some spilled over to social media with both Maci and Mackenzie sharing cryptic messages about coparenting, which came to a head when the two families gathered for the season 9 Teen Mom OG reunion.

Ryan’s dad, Larry, shocked fans when he broke the news about their alleged firing on March 24, telling The Sun, “We, the family, have been let go from the show by the network. It’s unbelievable.”

In Touch reached out to MTV and Maci for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.