Coming to light. Kailyn Lowry hinted at her protection from abuse (PFA) order against ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez on part two of the Teen Mom 2 season 10 reunion. In Touch can now confirm details about the PFA and what led to Lopez’s January 2020 arrest for violating the terms of the order.

Lowry, 28, was granted a no-contact order against Lopez, 26, on October 1, 2019. The order clearly stated Lopez is to have no contact with Lowry. Lowry was then granted a PFA against Lopez on October 30, 2019, and it expired on October 30, 2020. The PFA clearly stated that Lopez must stay away from Lowry’s home and must not threaten or abuse Lowry.

On January 13, 2020, local police responded to Lowry’s residence in Middletown, Delaware after a domestic incident with Lopez. Lowry claimed Lopez had contacted her through a blocked phone number about 60 times and showed responding officers her call log. She also allowed officers to listen to one of her voicemails, which she claimed was from Lopez.

The “Coffee Convos” podcast host alleged Lopez showed up at her home the day before and they got into a verbal dispute. Lowry, who was around three months pregnant with the former couple’s second child together at the time, claimed Lopez allegedly grabbed her around the neck and pushed her back. The Pennsylvania native then stated that Lopez allegedly attempted to punch her in her pregnant stomach, but stopped short of punching her. At that time, a friend showed up at Lowry’s house, which caused Lopez to flee.

After the police report was filed, a warrant was put out for Lopez’s arrest for violating the PFA and he turned himself in. Lopez was released from jail on January 21, 2020.

The Delaware native pleaded guilty on August 17, 2020, to one count of misdemeanor offensive touching and one count of not complying with a bond order, stemming from his January 2020 arrest. He was also facing charges for harassment, menacing, and breach of release, but the D.A. decided not to pursue those charges.

Courtesy Of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

He was sentenced to two years, which was suspended. He is currently serving out a Level 2 probation sentence. Lopez also was ordered not to have contact with Lowry even after the PFA expired on October 30, 2020, per the judge.

As a condition of his probation, the Delaware State University graduate was ordered to take domestic violence classes, and he had already completed 10 classes at the time of his sentencing. The judge also ordered him to take mental health treatment/counseling and to “continue in therapy as needed.”

Lopez reflected on his legal issues with Lowry during the January 4 episode of his “P. T. S. D – Pressure Talks with Single Dads” podcast.

“It is what it is now. I learned from it, and I ain’t gonna lie, if I didn’t go through what I went through, I wouldn’t be where I’m at right now,” Lopez said. “I’m not where I want to be but I’m way, way beyond the point of where I was. Just this last year, I was turning myself in and almost did a bid for seven months. A lot of people don’t know that. [By] the grace of God, I got out and all that stuff. I look at it like that.”