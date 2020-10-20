Closing a chapter. Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans reflected on her custody battle with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith in an exclusive statement to In Touch after they were finally able to come to a custody agreement over their 6-year-old son, Kaiser.

“I am glad both parties can settle outside of court instead of fighting,” Jenelle, 28, tells In Touch. “I feel like co-parenting at such a young age is scary and hard to cope with. Not everyone is going to get along to begin with. Everyone has a little space to grow and super glad we can all be on the same page now. Kaiser is a lot more happy and it’s a very positive change.”

The MTV exes were able to agree on a custody arrangement for Kaiser without court intervention, which was signed off by a judge. The detailed custody and visitation scheduled also includes Nathan’s mother, Doris Griffith. Both parents agreed to share legal custody of their son, TMZ reported.

Jenelle will keep primary physical custody of Kaiser, and Nathan, 33, will have visits with him every other weekend. Doris will have visits with Kaiser every fifth weekend. When Nathan is unavailable on his weekends, Kaiser will stay with his paternal grandmother.

Jenelle and Nathan also worked out a holiday schedule. Kaiser will spend Thanksgiving on even years with his mother and odd years with his father. He will celebrate Christmas morning with his mom and then will visit his dad later that day and stay with him until December 27. Once the school year is over, Kaiser will spend six full weeks with his dad. The little boy will also spend Mother’s Day with Jenelle and Father’s Day with Nathan.

Now that custody is settled, Jenelle and Nathan will be responsible for setting exchange point locations themselves. While Kaiser is visiting his dad in Florida, he will not be allowed to be taken more than two hours away from Jenelle’s home in North Carolina. The judged included one stipulation in the agreement: neither parent is allowed to speak negatively about the other in front of Kaiser.

The former couple met via Tinder in June 2013. The 16 and Pregnant alum found out she was pregnant with their first child together just months later. Jenelle and Nathan welcomed Kaiser in June 2014 and the pair got engaged during a vacation to St. Thomas in January 2015. Their relationship took a turn in April of that year when Nathan was arrested for domestic violence, but they were back together by June 2015. They split for good two months later.

Jenelle moved on with David Eason in September 2015. They welcomed their first child together, daughter Ensley, in January 2017 and they tied the knot that September 2017. She’s also a mom to son Jace, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis.

Courtesy Jenelle Evans/Instagram; Courtesy Nathan Griffith/Twitter

After a long, drawn-out custody battle between Jenelle, David, 32, and Nathan, it seems the three coparents were able to finally put their tension and drama in the past. Jenelle revealed Nathan and David had been getting along so well that Nathan bought David a gift for his truck on October 8. “Never in a million years would I think those two would get along. [exploding head emoji],” she tweeted at the time.