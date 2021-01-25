Back together? Likely never! Chris Lopez seemingly reacted after Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry said she never wanted to rekindle her romances with past exes.

“Are you bothered that [censored] she’d never be with you again?” one fan asked during an Instagram Q&A on Sunday, January 24, to which he responded, “One door closes then five more open. That’s how the universe works.”

Courtesy of Chris Lopez/Instagram

Earlier this month, Kailyn — who shares sons Lux, 3, and Creed, 5 months, with Chris — revealed on her “Coffee Convos” podcast with Lindsie Chrisley that she doesn’t want to “reconcile with anyone.” She added, “Like I don’t have not one single person to even consider … ”

A source also confirmed to Hollywood Life that the former flames are over. “They had a very toxic relationship that she had a pattern of slipping back into but Kailyn is done, she says no chance will she ever get with him again,” they said. “She’s 100 percent done.”

The mom of four — who also shares Isaac, 11, with Jo Rivera and Lincoln, 7, with Javi Marroquin has been feuding with Chris and Javi as of late.

During the January 12 episode of his podcast, “P.T.S.D – Pressure Talks with Single Dads,” Chris told followers their different religious and spiritual beliefs are causing disagreements.

“So, in a sense, you know I’m a spiritual person. You know, I’m not religious, I’m spiritual. I believe in a higher power. The mother of my kids doesn’t really,” the fitness enthusiast said. “We’re going to have to come to some type of agreement, you know, a respect level,” he continued. “You might not believe in something that I do, so respect that. You feel me?”

During a previous episode of his podcast, Chris spoke openly about his January 2020 arrest for allegedly violating a protection from abuse (PFA) order placed against him by the MTV personality. The Delaware native revealed he is in the process of “forgiving” his former girlfriend, who faced her own legal drama in September 2020 for allegedly punching Chris after he cut Lux’s hair without her permission.

Meanwhile, the A Letter of Love author is currently in the middle of drama between Javi and his estranged fiancé, Lauren Comeau. On the October 13 episode of Teen Mom, Kail alleged Javi tried to hook up with her in a Wawa parking lot. Though she later apologized both publicly and privately to the mom of one, Lauren seemingly doubled down on Kailyn’s cheating claims, telling followers on January 19 that she “just discovered something really, really disgusting and f–ked up.”

Javi has denied any wrongdoing while Kailyn has yet to speak out amid the scandal.