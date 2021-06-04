Kim Kardashian revealed she felt “stuck” in her marriage to Kanye West before they called it quits on the emotional Thursday, June 3, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The SKIMS founder, 40, sat down for a heart-to-heart conversation with Khloé Kardashian and said she was trying to stay optimistic about her future with Kanye, 43. “There’s no fighting. Like now, it’s all calm, so, I just, I just roll with it,” Kim confessed.

Khloé sympathized with her older sister and revealed there had been a lot of marital drama going on behind the scenes. “Kim is dealing with so much right now and it’s tough because before we left, her and Kanye had this big fight,” KoKo said in a confessional as past footage of an emotional Kim was shared.

In the clip, Kim had tears streaming down her cheeks as she opened up about her relationship woes with the Yeezy fashion designer. “I just honestly can’t do this anymore. Why am I still in this place where I’m stuck for years? He goes and moves to a different state every year. I have to be, like, together so I can raise the kids,” she vented to her sisters. The KKW mogul said she felt conflicted especially because he has been such a great father to their four kids: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. “He’s an amazing dad, he’s done an amazing job,” Kim added.

The Selfish author said Kanye “deserves someone who will support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming.”

“I can’t do that,” Kim explained about how it’s been causing her grief. “He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything and I can’t. I feel like a f–king failure. It’s my third f–king marriage. I feel like a f–king loser. But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy.”

During their sister chat, Khloé said she wanted to be there to support Kim in any way she could. “[Kim] tries to protect their union at all costs but it’s hard when you carry that responsibility on your shoulders and I just want her to take care of herself too,” the Good American founder confessed.

While the strain of her marriage is still playing out on the final season of KUWTK, Kim officially filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, In Touch confirmed.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.