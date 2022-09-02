Kanye West has returned to social media in a big way, slamming former mother-in-law Kris Jenner and vowing his daughters will never pose for Playboy in the same way ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her sister, Kylie Jenner, did.

“Don’t let Kris make you do Playboy like she made Kyle and Kim,” Kanye, 45, wrote in a Thursday, September 1, Instagram post next to a photo of Kylie’s close friend and former assistant, Victoria Villaroel. He called Hollywood “a giant brothel” and claimed “Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction. Instagram promotes it. Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago,” referring to his 9-year-old and 4-year-old daughters whom he shares with Kim.

In a separate post, Kanye seemed to share a text exchange from Kim which read, “From my mom — PLEASE” at the top and continued, “Tell him to please stop mentioning my name. I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end.”

Kanye allegedly replied, “They will not do Playboy and sex tapes,” referring to his daughters.

Kim posed for Playboy in 2007 wearing nothing but a long strand of pearls, while Kylie appeared in the pages of the men’s magazine in 2019. The SKIMS founder later hinted she regretted taking her clothes off for the publication.

During the family’s E! reunion special after the final episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired in June 2021, Kim seemed to hint that she regretted posing for the magazine. The sisters played a game where they were asked if they’d like to “relive” or “if they regret” certain moments in their lives. A voice asked, “Kim’s Playboy shoot?” and she scrunched her nose up and shook her head in denial. “We’re over it, regret, regret,” her sisters could be heard saying off camera

Kim was granted a “bifurcated divorce” from Kanye on March 2, where a judge dissolved the pair’s marital status, though they would continue to deal with custody issues and financial assets. The rapper reportedly sought treatment in April after pulling out of the Coachella Music Festival to deal with the divorce aftermath and ways to become a better father to the former couple’s four children.

As for Victoria, she had shared several sexy Instagram photos on Thursday, August 25, posing in sexy black lace underwear. Her Instagram page is filled with lingerie and bikini snapshots, though it is unclear why Kanye decided to lash out at her about possibly posing for Playboy.

Kylie and Victoria parted ways professionally in January 2019, when she left her position as the makeup mogul’s personal assistant. Victoria later had to clear up rumors that it was because the two were feuding. “You guys! Don’t believe everything you read, please! This story is false. I worked with Kylie for five years and she became one of my closest friends,” she wrote via Instagram in January 2020. “We both decided it was time to grow without each other professionally about a year ago! She’s still one of my best friends and our relationship has only gotten stronger.”

Reps for Kanye, Kris, Kim and Victoria did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s requests for comment.