Amid his ongoing divorce with Kim Kardashian, Kanye “Ye” West was spotted out and about with actress Julia Fox, and fans are curious about who she is.

To kick off the new year, Ye, 44, visited the Carbone restaurant in Miami, according to photos obtained by TMZ. The two appeared to be smiling at one another throughout their conversations, and even talked over a candle-lit dinner table.

Keep scrolling to learn more about Julia Fox.

Who Is Julia Fox?

Julia is an Italian-American actress, originally from Milan, Italy, according to The Hollywood Reporter. As a child, she moved to Manhattan, where her father was living at the time.

She is mostly known for her breakout role in the 2019 film Uncut Gems alongside Adam Sandler. Her character, Julia De Fiore, is a jewelry store saleswoman and Adam’s character Howard Ratner’s girlfriend.

The movie catapulted the actress to further recognition, earning her a Gotham Award nomination as a result.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

What Is Julia Fox’s Age?

Since she was born on February 2, 1990, Julia is 31 years old.

What Is Julia Fox’s Net Worth?

From her work as a former clothing designer, model and actress, Julia has a net worth of around $6.5 million, according to The Sun.

Julia Fox Is on Instagram

Julia has included countless professional photographs on her Instagram page, mostly of her modeling for various opportunities.

However, she also posts clips of the acting gigs, including her role as Vanessa on the HBO Max original crime drama, No Sudden Move.

“Vanessa is not to be messed with!!!” Julia captioned a teaser video via Instagram in July 2021.

Julia Fox’s Job

Before she landed her role in Uncut Gems, Julia worked many jobs, including at a shoe store and an ice cream parlor, according to her January 2020 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. She then moved on to working as a dominatrix (a woman who tends to take on the dominant role in BDSM activity) while she was in high school.

“I had heard about another girl who was doing it and that there was no sex and no nudity,” she recalled in her interview. “It was all role-playing, and I was like, ‘I can do that. I can act. I can put on an outfit.’”

Julia emphasized that the dominatrix job was only temporary but gave her financial independence. “Suddenly, I could get my own apartment, pay all my own bills,” she added at the time.

After that, Julia worked as a clothing designer and cocreated the women’s fashion line Franziska Fox with her friend, Briana Andalore. She later became more interested in show business.

Julia starred in the films Puppet and PVT Chat in 2020 after her success from Uncut Gems the previous year. She then landed her role in the HBO Max show No Sudden Move in 2021.

The rising star also hosts a podcast, titled “Forbidden Fruits.”

Julia Fox Is Legally Married, But Estranged From Her Husband

While Julia is still legally married to her husband, pilot Peter Artemiev, they do not appear to be on good terms.

The pair wed in November 2018 and Julia appears to be caring for their child, Valentino, herself.

Does Julia Fox Have Kids?

Julia is a mother! She announced the birth of Valentino on Instagram in February 2021, including a few nude photos that she posed for, showing off her pregnant belly.

“Right after the [photo shoot], I went to the hospital and had my precious baby boy,” Julia captioned her Instagram post at the time. “My forever valentine, Valentino. Born on January 17, 2021. Best day of my life.”