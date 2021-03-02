A total ladies’ man! Kanye West may be known best for his relationship with Kim Kardashian, but before walking down the aisle and welcoming four kids with the reality star, the rapper was romantically linked to some other famous faces.

The “Gold Digger” musician may have been smitten with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star after they first met in the early 2000s, but it wasn’t until years later when she decided that he may be The One. “He was recording a song with Brandy, and I was her friend,” Kim said during a 2017 KUWTK episode, recalling the first time she met Kanye. “I vividly remember hanging out with him, and then they did a video together, so I’d see him a few times. He was asking his friends: ‘Who is this ‘Kim Kardajan?’ He didn’t know what my name was.”

Amid his relationships with Alexis Phifer, Brooke Crittendon, Sessilee Lopez, Amber Rose and Chanel Iman, among others, Kanye made appearances on Kim’s E! reality show. Despite the obvious connection between them, she married Kris Humphries in 2011, but called it quits after 72 days. Following her split, Kim’s love story with Kanye started.

“After my breakup, I was feeling really low and down and he said, ‘Just come to Paris and see my fashion show,’” the SKIMS founder recalled on the Kardashian family’s TV show. “He jokes that he put on this whole fashion show just to get a date with me. So, I went there and I stayed with him, and that’s where we started dating.”

She continued, “I swear from the moment I landed, I fell madly in love with him and I thought, ‘Oh my god, why didn’t I do this sooner?’ Like, this is what real life is like — love and fun and real support.”

The pair was together for two years before officially tying the knot during a May 2014 ceremony in Italy. Throughout their early seven-year marriage, the couple welcomed children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. In February 2021, In Touch confirmed that Kimye’s storybook romance came to an end when Kim filed for divorce from Kanye.

After months of marital drama, Kim “wants to move forward” with divorcing Kanye, multiple sources confirmed to In Touch in January 2021. “Kim and Kanye’s marriage has finally reached the point of no return,” an insider added at the time. “They spent most of the holidays apart and Kim is talking to divorce lawyers. She is serious this time.”

Now that things are officially over between them, it's time to take a walk down memory lane.