The Kardashian-Jenner family has become synonymous with Hollywood scandals. After being in the spotlight for over a decade, they, of course, are going to have their fair share of media blunders. From Kylie and Kendall Jenner’s T-shirt snafu to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s epic feud with Taylor Swift, it seems like controversy has a way of finding the first family of reality TV.

While there are tons of Kardashian scandals to reminisce over, we have to thank the one that started it all. In 2007, Kim made her on-screen debut with her ex-boyfriend Ray J in a sex tape that instantly went viral. Although she tried to fight the release of the tape, the businesswoman in her came to a settlement. When asked on the first episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians why she made the film in the first place, she famously said, “Because I was horny and I felt like it.” Although it’s definitely not Kim’s proudest moment, she managed to turn sour grapes into fine wine.

Today, the bombshell has managed to turn her sultry persona into a full-blown empire consisting of beauty products, apparel and even criminal justice reform. Luckily for her outspoken family, she has taken them along for the ride.

Unfortunately, not everyone in her brood was made for a life in the spotlight. Brother Rob Kardashian has openly discussed his struggles with mental health and weight gain on Keeping Up With the Kardashians until her became a complete recluse. He briefly came out from hiding once he started dating Blac Chyna, but things didn’t really end well for those two.

In 2017, Rob went on a social media tirade and posted several nude photos of the mother of his daughter, Dream, in addition to making several slut-shaming allegations. Chyna was granted a temporary restraining order against the dad. The coparents are still working out all the kinks in their custody agreement.

For now, things seem to have calmed down in the Kardashian-Jenner household, but probably not for long! Scroll through the gallery below for a detailed timeline of all of the craziest Kardashian-Jenner scandals.