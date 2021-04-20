Friendly exes? Kim Kardashian and Kanye West “are striving to be amicable” amid their ongoing divorce, a source tells In Touch exclusively.

The insider explains that even though the reality star, 40, and rapper, 43, are attempting to stay cordial, things between them change “from day to day.” The source notes that they “don’t think” Kim and Kanye will ever be “as close as Kourtney [Kardashian] and Scott [Disick], but you never know.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years in February. The couple started dating in 2012 and, throughout their time together, welcomed four kids: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 23 months. Kanye, for his part, responded to the filing on April 9. The court docs, obtained by In Touch, state that the Yeezy designer is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their children and is requesting that the judge terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support to each other. Both Kim and Kanye cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their breakup.

Following their split, a separate source told Life & Style that the Skims founder is dressing “sexier than ever” before and “is getting back into the swing of living like a free woman.”

“Now that she is single again, she is embracing her age, her status and the fact that she looks better now, at 40, than ever before,” the insider added, noting that she is “laughing and seems lighter as if a weight has been lifted. It’s like the old Kim is back.”

The source also explained that filing for divorce from Kanye “wasn’t an easy choice, but it was necessary.”

“They really tried to stay together. It’s been difficult and it’s not over yet, but she’s at peace with moving on,” the insider added. “She’s actually really excited about what lies ahead.”

Kim, for her part, has stayed quiet about the split but briefly acknowledged her marriage woes during the March 25 episode of KUWTK. “It’s no secret that everyone sees things in the media about my life with Kanye, but I’ve always been really respectful in not talking about issues that Kanye and I have,” she explained at the time. “I mean, you guys clearly see them on Twitter, but I’m going to choose to not really talk about it on here.”