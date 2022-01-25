Ye gets real. Kanye West got candid about life, including the importance of being a father, purchasing a home across the street from his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, and more in his tell-all interview.

“My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule. That’s why I even got the house. They flipped it in the media like it was something wrong with me getting a house next to my kids,” Kanye, 44, told Jason Lee on Hollywood Unlocked in an interview published on Monday, January 17. The Donda artist shares four children with Kim, 41: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

“My mom took me from Atlanta to Chicago. My dad didn’t come to the coldest, most dangerous city in the world. He said, ‘I’m gonna stay down in Atlanta because of my career,'” Ye, emphasizing how important fatherhood is to the rapper. “It’s nothing where my career, rap, this media, none of that, that’s going to keep me from my children, and that’s what I want everybody to know. Don’t play with me, don’t play with my children, and ain’t no security gonna get between me and my children; and you ain’t finna gaslight me and you ain’t gonna run this narrative on me.”

Kanye purchased a home across the street from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum in Hidden Hills, California, for $4.5 million — $421,000 over the asking price — in December 2021. A source previously told In Touch that the “Heartless” singer plans to tear down the existing structure and will “build a new home.”

“I’m gonna be so close, the kids are literally going to be in walking distance. I don’t play when it comes to my children,” he added. “This is for anybody going through a separation.”

Kim, who filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage and is currently dating SNL‘s Pete Davidson, was not “thrilled” with Kanye moving so close, the source said. However, the “kids are super excited to have daddy closer.”

The “Flashing Lights” singer also discussed an incident where he allegedly “knocked out” a person asking for his autograph on January 13.

According to Ye, the person who he allegedly punched wasn’t a “fan” and was instead a person “taking autographs to make money on them.”

“It was 3 a.m. in front of the Warehouse. I’m saying, ‘You don’t know what I’m dealing with right now,'” Kanye told the host, adding that he had asked his cousins to speak with Kim’s security who, he claims, blocked him from picking up his children. However, a source told TMZ that the Skims founder has never stopped her estranged husband from seeing his children and has gone “above and beyond” to ensure he gets time with them.

