Jill Duggar Wears Sexy Red Dress to Derick Dillard's Law School Graduation

“My mom reminded me it was exactly 10 years ago today I graduated from OSU’s School of Accounting, and tomorrow I will graduate from the UA School of Law,” he began, referring to the University of Arkansas. The father of two — who shares sons Israel David, 5, and Samuel Scott, 3, with Jill — then gave a special Mother’s Day shout-out to her and his mom.

“My mom was my biggest supporter during that time, and my wife has helped me make it through law school,” he wrote. “I couldn’t have done it without either of them, and they both continue to be my biggest supporters. Happy Mother’s Day to Jill and my mom!”

“You’re the best! So proud of you and excited for tomorrow! Praise the Lord!,” Jill commented on her husband’s post.

Jill’s family, first made famous on 19 Kids and Counting, has recently been in the spotlight after her older brother Josh Duggar was charged with possessing and receiving child pornography. He pled not guilty and has been released pending his July 6 trial.

“We just learned this information. It is very sad,” Jill, 29, wrote in a statement to Entertainment Tonight on April 30 after Josh was taken into police custody in Arkansas on April 29.

Jill later posted about how she’s tapping into her “community” amid his legal woes. “We were reminded this morning in church about how important community is!” she wrote alongside a photo of herself holding a coffee cup. “I think I’ve brought this up before, but I’ve literally prayed for good community!! We need others for support, prayer … people to do life with and so much more!”

She continued, “I know this last year has tested all of us so much, but sometimes it’s in the difficult times that you see more clearly who your people are as they become the hands and feet of Jesus!” Duggar Family Scandals Over the Years: Josh's Arrest and More

The TLC alum has had a rocky relationship with her family over the years. Her inability to dictate many aspects of her life resulted in her and Derick distancing themselves from the famous brood.