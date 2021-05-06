Josh Duggar Released on Bond After Arrest on Child Porn Charges, Not Returning to Family Home

Josh Duggar was released from jail on bond on Thursday, May 6, one week after the disgraced reality star was arrested on child pornography charges, In Touch confirmed.

Father Jim Bob Duggar arranged for their family friends — pastor LaCount Reber and wife Maria Reber — to allow his eldest son, 33, to stay with them after Judge Christy Comstock determined during his hearing on Wednesday, May 5, she could not “in good conscience” send him back to his family home.

Patsy Lynch/Shutterstock

Judge Comstock said, according to documents, the car dealership owner lives in a guest house located on parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s property in Arkansas with pregnant wife Anna Duggar (née Keller) and their six young children, Mackynzie, 11, Michael, 9, Marcus, 7, Meredith, 5, Mason, 3, and Maryella, 17 months. Because Josh’s children are all minors, there are six minor children living at home with Jim Bob and Michelle and the property is regularly visited by other minor Duggar children, the judge would not allow Josh to reside there.

The 19 Kids and Counting alum was released into home confinement in the custody of their family friends with GPS electronic monitoring. He is restricted to the residence at all times except for employment, rotation, religious services, medical care, attorney visits, court appearances, court-ordered obligations or other activities that the probation office must approve in advance.

Josh is allowed to have unlimited contact with his kids as long as Anna is present. He cannot be around any other children.

Judge Comstock approved the former TLC star’s release during his May 5 hearing, which Josh attended via Zoom from Washington Country Jail. Judge Comstock set conditions for his release, including he was not permitted to return to his family home.

“I will tell you that your own children, and your siblings, children, and your [minor] brothers and sisters, they’re all part of the larger society that the court must consider in protecting from you,” Judge Comstock told the former reality star. “I cannot in good conscience, send you home.”

On April 30, the former politician pleaded not guilty to one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography during an arraignment, one day after he was taken into police custody. The Arkansas resident could be facing up to 40 years of jail time and half a million dollars in fines if he is found guilty on both counts. The judge will determine if he will serve each count concurrently or not. The charges were tied to the November 2019 raid at his offices, and he fully complied with authorities.

Josh allegedly used the internet to download the child sexual abuse material, “some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019,” according to a press release from the United States Department of Justice obtained by In Touch.