Bianca Censori Covers Up in Black Trench Coat as Kanye West Dons Black Reflective Set and Mask

A new day brought a much more conservative look from Bianca Censori as she stepped out in Paris wearing a long black trench coat on Wednesday, February 28, after a risqué pantless outing the night before.

Bianca, 29, was photographed leaving her hotel with husband Kanye West while completely covering her body in the baggy coat. It came hours after she flashed her vagina and bare behind in see-through nylons while heading out on the town with the rapper, 46.

This time, Kanye was the one wearing the more eye-catching outfit. He donned a black jacket and pants which featured reflective tape while covering his head and face with a black mask.

The couple is in town for Paris Fashion Week and will likely be continuing their head-turning fashion displays after doing so at Milan Fashion Week on February 23.