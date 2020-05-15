Jill Duggar's Style Evolution — Photos

Courtesy of Jill Dillard/Instagram

Jill Duggar’s Style Evolution: From Conservative Cute to Ever-So-Slightly Edgy

Style
May 15, 2020 3:30 pm·
By
Picture

Looking good, Jill Duggar! Ever since the former Counting On star started ramping up the clothing ads on Instagram, she’s been showing off her style in a serious way. And though a lot of her tastes have stayed the same over the years, she’s also come pretty far from where she started.

Duggar Girls Wearing Pants and Jeans
 The Duggars Won't Stop Wearing Pants Because Nothing Is Sacred Anymore

Back in the day, the Duggar girls used to be all long, denim skirts and crunchy curls (that is, once they started to dress themselves — when they were really little, it was all about matching, dowdy plaid dresses), but mom-of-two Jill has developed her own fashion sense. Check out the gallery below to see how her style has evolved over the years. 

 

Picture
Exclusives