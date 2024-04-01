The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards gave everyone from rockers to country stars a chance to show off their personal fashion style on the red carpet. While some dressed to impress at Hollywood’s Dolby Theater on Monday April 1, others wore some pretty questionable looks.

Taylor Swift is up for the biggest number of awards with nine nominations, but all eyes are ready for Beyoncé, as the crossover star received the prestigious Innovator Award following the release of her country album, Cowboy Carter.

Before the show began, the fashion parade down the red carpet showed an array of incredible gowns as well as fashion fails, with these stars ending up as the best and worst dressed of the iHeartRadio Awards.