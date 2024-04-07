Country music’s biggest stars always know how to rock the red carpet when it comes to memorable outfits, and some celebrities at the 2024 CMT Awards will have more success than others.

The event, held at Austin, Texas’ Moody Center on Sunday, April 7, will bring out such fashionistas as host Kelsea Ballerini and Lainey Wilson. With Keith Urban among the performers, many fans hope his wife, Nicole Kidman, will attend in one of her cutting-edge looks.

However, not every celebrity gets it right on the red carpet each year, as seen in photos of the best and worst dressed stars.

Check back here at 5 p.m. ET for live coverage of the red carpet.