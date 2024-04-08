No underwear, no problem! Bianca Censori wore yet another shockingly revealing outfit while going on a dinner date with Kanye West in Los Angeles, going completely naked in a see-through dress on Sunday, April 7.

Bianca, 29, left absolutely nothing to the imagination in the strapless nude body-hugging outfit, which showed she was going commando on both the top and the bottom. She and Ye, 46, didn’t seem to mind who saw her nearly naked ​body as they made their way past a valet stand and down the sidewalk in front of numerous onlookers, as well as paparazzi.

The Australia native did add a pop of color to her look, wearing bright red knee-high tights along with matching open-toe heels. Ye remained completely covered up in a hooded black jacket and matching pants.

Bianca has proven she does own some pieces of underwear, as when she and Ye headed to Hollywood French Restaurant Gigi’s on April 3, the only thing she wore on top was a balconette style black lace bra. However, she went panty-free in sheer flesh-colored lace tights that were completely see-through. Bianca carried a black purse directly over her private parts to keep from flashing the awaiting paparazzo.

Some fans, as well as Bianca’s own father, have worried about her controversial outfits and whether Ye has been forcing her wear such revealing looks. A source previously told In Touch that’s not the case.

“Bianca is extremely intelligent, well-educated and beyond ambitious. This idea that she’s some sort of victim is way off the mark. She’s absolutely loving the attention she creates by baring her body in public,” an insider told In Touch exclusively.

“She’s got no problem flaunting her incredible body if that’s what keeps Kanye happy,” the source continued. “Putting up with his madness is a means to an end for her. Bianca is getting everything she wants in the way of fashion deals and connections.”

The couple married in December 2022, one month after Kanye’s divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian was finalized. Bianca initially began wearing body hugging outfits such as leggings and sports bras when they went out, but her outfits became increasingly risqué as time went on.

The “Jesus Walks” rapper caught the wrath of some fans when he shared a series of photos of Bianca in barely-there looks, including a micro thong with an underboob-baring top as well as a lingerie-style corset top that barely covered her breasts in Instagram posts on January 2. Next to one, he declared, “No pants this year,” in the caption, something that his wife has seemed to abide by.

“Are you done humiliating this woman or what?” one commenter wondered. Another wrote, “This is kind of creepy cus she’s ur wife and ur treating her like a human dominatrix doll … not it.” In Bianca’s outfits she’s worn in public since then, those outfits seem tame in comparison.