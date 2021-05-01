His opinion. Jill Dillard (née Duggar)’s husband, Derick Dillard, “liked” several tweets in which fans called for the Duggar family TLC series, Counting On, to be canceled on Friday, April 30, just one day following brother-in-law Josh Duggar‘s arrest on child pornography charges.

The law student, 32, also got into a friendly debate with fellow Twitter users about why the long-running reality series should or should not be canceled. One fan noted that neither parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar nor Josh are part of Counting On — which began as a spinoff series of 19 Kids and Counting after it was canceled following Josh’s molestation scandal in 2015 — so it should not be taken off-air. The fan added that, according to Derick’s line of thinking, if Counting On is canceled, then the family’s YouTube channels — including Jill and Derick’s — should be removed as well.

“It’s the parents’ show, you know that, right?” Derick responded to the claim, to which the follower noted, “Josh is grown. He’s responsible for his actions, not his parents, siblings, anyone.” The former Counting On star then questioned, “Then why was 19K&C [canceled] if it wasn’t related to them?”

“I’m saying the new show and everyone’s YouTube channels has nothing to do with him,” the fan continued in another tweet. “Why should they be canceled? They have nothing to with Josh at all. They even go out [of their] way to not show even his head.” Derick again posed a question in his response: “Why cancel it then instead of just not show him?”

Derick made his debut on 19 Kids and Counting in 2013 when he started courting Jill, 29. The couple appeared on several episodes of 19 Kids and Counting until its cancellation, as well as two seasons of Counting On until they left the show in 2017. They spoke out about Josh’s arrest shortly after the news broke.

The show’s network issued a statement regarding Josh’s arrest on Friday. “TLC is saddened to learn about the continued troubles involving Josh Duggar,” the network told People. “19 Kids and Counting has not aired since 2015. TLC canceled the show on the heels of prior allegations against Josh Duggar, and he has not appeared on-air since then.”

Prior to the network’s decision to speak out, Jim Bob, 55, and Michelle, 54, issued a joint statement on the family’s website. “We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time,” they wrote at the time. “The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious. It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna [Duggar] and continue to pray for their family.”

Josh and his wife, Anna Duggar (née Keller), share six children: Mackynzie, 11, Michael, 9, Marcus, 7, Meredith, 5, Mason, 3, and Maryella, 17 months. The couple, who got married in 2008, revealed on April 23 that they were expecting baby No. 7. Josh pleaded not guilty to two counts of child pornography at his arraignment hearing on Friday. He is due back in court on May 5 and is currently being held without bond.