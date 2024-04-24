Still a Stunner! Denise Richards’ Transformation in Photos From ‘Wild Things’ to OnlyFans

Denise Richards became one of Hollywood’s hottest commodities after her star turn in 1998’s erotic thriller Wild Things. Over the years, fans have watched her grow into a Bond Girl, a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member and as of 2024, an OnlyFans star who rakes in $2 million per month from her “naughty” posts.

The Bold and the Beautiful alum got one of her first big breaks on a 1992 episode of Beverly Hills, 90210. Denise also had memorable guest roles in such TV classics as Seinfeld and Friends in the 1990s, and still looks incredible more than 30 years after breaking into the business, as seen in transformation photos.