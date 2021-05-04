Derick Dillard said he feels like he’s being “censored” amid brother-in-law Josh Duggar‘s scandal.

“Please respond and/or like if you can read this tweet,” the former Counting On star, 32, pleaded on Monday, May 3. “I think I’m being censored.” Later, Jill Duggar‘s husband explained, “Thanks, everybody. I think it’s OK now. For some reason, my responses to people were being deleted after I posted them.”

Courtesy of Derick Dillard/Twitter

Derick’s claims came on the heels of his comments on Josh, who was arrested last week on child pornography charges. Not only did the TLC alum “like” tweets calling for the network to cancel the family’s hit show, but he also got into a debate with several Twitter users.

One fan noted that neither parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar nor Josh, 33, are part of Counting On — which began as a spinoff series of 19 Kids and Counting after it was canceled following Josh’s molestation scandal in 2015 — so it should not be taken off-air. The fan added that, according to Derick’s line of thinking, if Counting On is canceled, then the family’s YouTube channels — including Jill, 29, and Derick’s — should be removed as well.

“It’s the parents’ show, you know that, right?” Derick responded to the claim, to which the follower replied, “Josh is grown. He’s responsible for his actions, not his parents, siblings, anyone.” Derick then asked, “Then why was 19K&C [canceled] if it wasn’t related to them?”

Courtesy of Derick Dillard/Instagram; (inset) Courtesy of The Duggar Family/Facebook

The father of two — who shares kids Israel and Samuel with Jill — has been vocal against his in-laws ever since he and his wife left the series. Back in July 2020, Derick alleged that the show “is not accurate at all,” he said via Instagram. “Maybe I’ll start a livestream during episodes, critiquing what is really going on in real-time.” He later made more shocking allegations, adding, “[The show is] still under [Jim Bob’s] control, and he will attack the victims if they threaten his show. We were humiliated and threatened when we first tried to not film.”

In September, Jill revealed in a YouTube video that she was setting “healthy boundaries” with her family. She subsequently started wearing pants and got a nose piercing after wearing dresses and long skirts to please her conservative parents.

“I kind of always thought they were cute,” she said of nose rings. “But I think that some of the decisions that we’ve made … even if I liked something before, I wouldn’t have done it because maybe of the backlash that I would get or something. I just hate confrontation, so maybe I would’ve avoided it.”

After leaving the series, Derick said the duo “were able to be ourselves.”

Following the drama, Jim Bob, 55, and Michelle, 54, released their own statement. “Every family has differences of opinion and perspective at times, but families work things out,” the reality TV couple told People in a statement on October 21. “We all love Jill, Derick and their boys very much. It is our prayer that our relationship is healed and fully restored quickly!”

As for Josh, the parents also addressed their disgraced son’s allegations following his arrest. “We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time,” they wrote on their family website. “The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious. It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna [Duggar] and continue to pray for their family.”

Josh’s bail hearing is set for Wednesday, May 5.